BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.31. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.