BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.31. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

