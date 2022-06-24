Bismuth Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $183.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010801 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

