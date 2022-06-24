Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $63.87 or 0.00301581 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $86.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,178.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00536045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

