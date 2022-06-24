BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $31,541.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00319481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00082640 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,338,285 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

