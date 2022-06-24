Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 137,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,059.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $93.35 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.