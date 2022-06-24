Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.51. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 148,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

