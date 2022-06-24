Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

