Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

