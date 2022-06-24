Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

