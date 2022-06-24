Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

