Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

