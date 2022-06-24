Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

