Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,805,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,624,000 after buying an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

