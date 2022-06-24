Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Boise Cascade makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.