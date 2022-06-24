Bonfida Price Reaches $0.35 (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

