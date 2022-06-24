Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 11,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.
About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.