Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $46,190.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

