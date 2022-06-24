Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

