Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

