Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

