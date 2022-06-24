Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Target Price at C$7.68

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on AT. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

AT stock opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$179.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.19 and a 52-week high of C$14.16.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

