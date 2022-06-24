Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Codexis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Codexis by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Codexis by 139.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Codexis by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

