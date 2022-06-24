Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Codexis stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.98.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
