Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $50.63

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,352,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,400,000.

PTGX opened at $9.30 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

