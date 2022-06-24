Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.69. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,304. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.