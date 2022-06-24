Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, hitting $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average of $329.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

