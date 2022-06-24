Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.19. 13,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,226. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

