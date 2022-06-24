Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.98. 17,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

