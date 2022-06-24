BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.15.

BRP stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,012. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

