BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) vs. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Head to Head Contrast

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88% Carrols Restaurant Group -3.44% -14.32% -1.87%

0.3% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.82 $610,000.00 N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.07 -$43.03 million ($1.14) -1.93

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

