Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,079 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Builders FirstSource worth $116,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

