Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,872 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after buying an additional 266,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

