Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 73,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.53. 26,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,102. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.