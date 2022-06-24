Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,931. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

