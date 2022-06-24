Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,749. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

