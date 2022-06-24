Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $319,336.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00606676 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 669.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

