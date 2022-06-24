Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 7.9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 8,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 737,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.