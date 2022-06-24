Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

