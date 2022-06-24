Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,527 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sunrun by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 146,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,389 shares of company stock worth $4,148,953 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

