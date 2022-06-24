Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,674. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

