Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $25.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,315.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,387. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,367.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,491.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

