Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

