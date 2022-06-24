Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Financial Contrast

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 3 4 1 2.56 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus price target of $38.22, indicating a potential upside of 147.39%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Satellogic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.23 $37.42 million $0.55 28.09 Satellogic $4.25 million 94.76 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 5.17% 15.77% 7.72% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Satellogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Satellogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

