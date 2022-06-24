Cantor Fitzgerald Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

ACAD opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

