Capital Performance Advisors LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

