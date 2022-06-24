Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Cut by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,587. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

