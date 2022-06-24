Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 9.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 47,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,814,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.42) to GBX 1,537 ($18.83) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

