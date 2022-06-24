Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

