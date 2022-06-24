Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE CAT opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.