Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $234.21 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

