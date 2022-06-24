Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.70

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $26.69. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 244,712 shares.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

